OLYMPIA, Wash. -

A new pet insurance bill is signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

On April 6 Senate Bill 5319 was signed into law.

The bill puts protections in place for pet insurance customers.

The new law requires disclosures about coverage as well as training and licensing for insurance companies.

The bill is based on a model policy made by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

This will allow easy comparisons across different plans.

SB-5319 will offer more clarity on issues such as pre-existing condition exemptions, waiting periods and co-pays.

David Henrikson is from Kennewick and he is a pet owner himself.

Henrikson says when he was younger, his family had a dog with multiple health issues.

The dog was hit by a car and tells me they had to take the dog up to Washington State University for treatment.

Henrikson says his stepdad had to make a decision to pay $10,000 for treatment.

He says they paid the money and kept the dog alive.

Henrikson has a 3-year-old dog named Jordy and says the dog is in good health but this new bill would be welcomed.

"These animals become part of your family," says Henrikson. "A part of your life and you'd want to provide anybody the opportunity to take care of your pet in the best way possible, and to be able to make that decision and have more options would be a great thing."

Henrikson says it would be nice to have a plan in place and one of the benefits of this new law would help to protect your furry family member.

The law also prohibits misleading marketing practices.

It's set to take effect in July.