KENNEWICK, Wash.-Starting in September Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care will host pet loss support groups for those grieving the recent death of a pet in the Tri-Cities area.

The first pet loss support group will be held on September 20 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at 3315 W. Clearwater Ave. STE 100 in Kennewick. Pet owners can register via email at H3peturgentcare@gmail.com.

The support group plans to meet at least monthly and possibly more often depending on demand according to Horse Heaven Hills Urgent Care. Groups will meet in person in the meeting room of Horse Heaven Hills Pet Urgent Care or via zoom.

The support groups provide a safe, non-judgmental place for pet owners and family members to share experiences and feelings before or after the loss of a pet according to Horse Heaven Urgent Care.