If youre interested in adopting Mila and helping her find her fur-ever home here is the link: https://www.petfinder.com/dog/mila-59230184/wa/kennewick/benton-franklin-humane-society-wa07/
Pet of the Weekend: Mila from Benton-Franklin Humane Society
- Cristian Garza
-
- Updated
Cristian Garza
NBC Right Now Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Alert
An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain has begun at the airport around 1130 AM PST and will continue until around 4 to 5 PM PST. The freezing rain is expected to end after 5 PM PST.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&
Currently in Kennewick
20°
20° / 14°
2 PM
21°
3 PM
20°
4 PM
21°
5 PM
21°
6 PM
21°
Most Popular
Articles
- Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say
- Weather delays and closures for December 23
- One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
- Crash closes I-84 headed west
- NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
- November unemployment numbers for WA counties released
- Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever
- Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
- I-90 Westbound closed near Ellensburg after semi crash
- Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
© Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.