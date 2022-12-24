Cristian Garza sat down with Benton-Franklin Humane Society Director of Development, Katelyn Reseck about Mila a 3-month-old Chihuahua Mix available for adoption. They also discuss mental health for your pets as well as patience when it comes to adopting a new family member. 

Pet of the Weekend: Mila from Benton-Franklin Humane Society

If youre interested in adopting Mila and helping her find her fur-ever home here is the link:  https://www.petfinder.com/dog/mila-59230184/wa/kennewick/benton-franklin-humane-society-wa07/ 

