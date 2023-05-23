YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for killing five dogs in the Yakima Valley.

“PETA urges people to keep their dogs indoors, where they’re safe, and leashed when on walks and and asks anyone with information to come forward immediately before someone else gets hurt," said Colleen O'Brien, PETA Senior Vice President.

The five dogs were reportedly killed and dumped in the lower valley, mainly in the Grandview and Sunnyside areas between March 16 and May 11 according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the various causes of death the YCSO believes multiple suspects may have been involved and its investigation is ongoing.

According to a press release from PETA the $5,000 the organization is offering is in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers and Pasado's Safe Haven