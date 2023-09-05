YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting a dog and leaving it do die on August 20.
The dog was found near the intersection of Bell Telephone and Roza Creek roads in Yakima County after being shot twice and left according to a press release from PETA.
A father and daughter found the dog, 4-year-old female brown mastiff-type dog, and tried to get it to a veterinary clinic, but it died of its injuries according to Pasado's Safe Haven. The dog was wearing a camouflage-patterned collar.
This most recent case is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and follows the killings of five other dogs in Yakima County between March and May of this year.
PETA and Pasado's Safe Haven are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the previous case. According to PETA's press release the most recent case appears to be unrelated to the others.
