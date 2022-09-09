YAKIMA, WA - A local woman in Yakima has been donating her garden flowers to hospice patients just because she wants them to know someone cares about them.
"Flowers speak to people's spirits," said Dr. Cara Lolley the Founder and Farmer of Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients. "They lift people."
What started as a kind gesture, now has become a dedication.
Dr. Lolley goes out of her way to make sure people who are going through the toughest times in life know they are not alone.
"Food is lovely but when you're in hospice, it's flowers that speak to the spirit," she said. "and that's a pretty lovely thing."
She donates every week to 4 hospice organizations, 3 memory cares, 2 nursing homes, The Union Gospel Mission, and the Women's Shelter Catholic Charities.
"Right at the beginning of COVID is when I started gifting flowers to patients who I felt particularly needed a lift," said Dr. Lolley. "There's something that flowers do that that we can't do with medicine, that we can't do with supplements... they speak very directly to the spirit and that's what this is about."
Now she took her dedication and turned it into a non-profit organization.
She told me she grows all the flowers in her garden and relies solely on volunteers and donations to fund her cause.
"Nature is what connects us to the cycle of life," she said. "So having vases come weekly and having the flowers that are in those vases gradually change as the season's change is part of why it speaks to our spirit, it speaks to this rhythm of nature that is bigger than we are."
Following that circle of life, she's up before the sun every morning gardening before going to work.
"I'm a physician by profession but a farmer by heart and this allows me to bring that together."
Jessica Ontiveros-Houghton is the general manager of Canyon Blooms and someone who donates her time to Dr. Lolley's cause. She first met her while working with her in her office seeing patients, and since then they have become very close.
"Dr. Lolley is someone who is filled with love," said Ontiveros-Houghton. "She is filled with the desire to extend generosity to others and make that connection and really to help people when they are most, most in need."
Even Ontiveros-Houghton's children help out in the garden.
"They're the best of friends," said Ontiveros-Houghton. "He and his brother feel right at home here and they have kind of been taken in with open arms they know they are a part of this."
One thing Dr. Lalley wanted to make clear is that "Flowers are important... they really are."
Dr. Lalley told me she sells bouquets of flowers at the Yakima Downtown Farmers market every Sunday and uses that money to grow more flowers to donate.
If you would like to donate directly to Canyons Blooms, click HERE.
