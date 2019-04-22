Petition for Washington Senator to shadow nurse's 12-hour shift goes viral

WASHINGTON - Under fire for her recent criticism towards nurses, a petition has quickly picked up over half a million signatures lobbying for Washington Senator Maureen Walsh to shadow a nurse during a 12-hour shift.

"Senator Maureen Walsh stated that we as nurses mostly spend our 12 hour shifts playing cards. I would like to take a stand and petition to have the Senator experience what really happens during an RN’s 12 hour shift," the creator of the petition on Change.org wrote.

In just three days, the petition has picked up over 560,000 signatures as of Monday morning, well on its way to the goal of one million.

"Senator Walsh deserves to recognize every unit of nurses as hardworking. We are all resilient, strong and hardworking individuals. We will stand together regardless what specialty," petition creator Juliana Bindas wrote on Saturday.

On Sunday, the petition creator began gauging interest in setting up a rally at the Washington Senate with fellow nurses and supporters.

"I think with the amount of traction this petition has received I want to make sure something is done while we have this voice. I want to gauge the interest of setting up a rally for Nurses nationwide to come and support one another. While we are there we can tackle important ideas such as safe staffing, workplace violence, 12 hour shifts with MANDATORY breaks. I think it would be fantastic to have speakers and for Nurses to speak so their voices can be heard. Nurses deserve respect and to be appreciated!" Bindas wrote.

Walsh, a Republican representing College Place, Wash., made comments last week stating some nurses may spend a lot of time playing cards in small, rural hospitals while debating a Senate bill that would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for nurses. The bill would also provide mandatory overtime protections for nurses