PASCO, WA - A change.org petition calling for the impeachment of Washington's Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee has garnered 12,000 signatures of its 15,000 goal in under 24 hours.

The petition, started by a Pasco man on Thursday, was created the same day Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson announced that they want to make mass shootings less likely in the state by banning the sale of high-capacity gun magazines and assault weapons.

The petition reads as follows:

"We the people of Washington State are calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee for not upholding the Oath of Office and protecting our State and Federal Constitution.

"Our Second Amendment has been under constant attack from these two elected officials and now they want to tell us what kind of weapons we can or can’t have and how many rounds we can hold in a magazine! Enough is enough it’s time for action before it’s to (sic) late.

"It’s time we take a stand against our Government and give it back to the people of our great state."

The Democrats on Thursday announced plans for legislation that would limit magazine capacities to 10 rounds and that would ban the sale of assault weapons, defined as semi-automatic weapons that have at least one military-style feature.

Both measures contain exceptions for law enforcement, military personnel and recreational shooting ranges, and they would allow people to keep high-capacity magazines and assault weapons they already own.