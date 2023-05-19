RICHLAND, Wash.- The petition to recall members of the Richland School District is one step closer to complete.
The Elections Division staff has verified enough signatures supporting the recall of the three School Board members, Audra Byrd, Semi Bird and Kari Williams.
The Benton County Auditor's Office received over 18,000 signatures submitted in a petition following the school board's attempt to overturn the state mask mandate in schools.
The election staff is expecting to issue a Certificate of Sufficiency and set a date of the election by the close of business on May 23rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.