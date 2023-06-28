TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Don't forget to include your pets when making plans to safely and responsibly enjoy the upcoming 4th of July Holiday.
Pets can be easily spooked or affected by fireworks and owners are encouraged to keep them home and safe during firework displays.
The West Richland Police Department is reminding everyone that veterinarian clinics and pet shelters will be closed on the 4th of July and of the importance of keeping current identification information on your pets.
Updated contact information is critical in quick and safe reunification between lost or spooked pets and their families. Pets should have their address and phone number printed on their collars.
Posting your missing/found pet on facebook is also a good plan according to WRPD.
