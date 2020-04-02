KENNEWICK, WA - Message from BnB Pet Retreat: We hope all are staying home, healthy, and enjoying family! We have heard community concerns that pets will not be taken care of while their owners are in the hospital.
WE WANT TO HELP! If there is nobody to take care for your pets while you are in the hospital due to COVID-19, we are happy to take care of them for you! We are offering FREE standard care for dogs, cats, and possibly other species during your hospital stay. Due to the lobby being closed, PLEASE call us at (509) 492–6751 to make arrangements.