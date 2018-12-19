KENNEWICK - PetSmart is making their way in the nice list this year, by donating a helping the community out anyway possible.
Earlier today PetSmart dropped off over 150 stuffed animals to Kennewick Police Department so Police can put the stuffed animals in their cop cars. This is in case they run into an incident when a child is in a scary situation like a car accident and domestic violence. Officers will hand out one of the stuffed animals to help comfort the child.
"These can be very scary moments for children and anyone that has seen a child with a stuffed animal knows that it can brighten up their day, so that's what were trying to do here is just brighten up their day and give them something else to do and look forward too so we can deal with the things we have to deal with," said Sergeant Aaron Clem, Kennewick Police Department.
Kennewick Police Department was extremely thankful for the generous offer from PetSmart and is grateful to be in a community where giving back is so important. PetSmart said they still have over 200 stuffed animals and they hope to go to other police stations around the area and drop off more.