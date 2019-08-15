KENNEWICK,WA- PetSmart in Kennewick is hosting the national Clear the Shelter event for the first time this Saturday.

There will be over 100 dogs and cats for you to adopt.

This is a nationwide event sponsored by NBC. It starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

"This just a way to push for these pets to find a home," said PetSmart store manager Patrick McKennon.

The dogs will be outside of the PetSmart on Canal for you to meet and cats along with other animals will be inside.

Mikey's Chance is also hosting a canned food drive at this location.

"This canned food drive we are doing is specific to Mikey's Chance. They are in dire need of canned food," says PetSmart Store Manager, Patrick McKennon."Because they have many dogs that are special needs dogs and they have a hard time eating just regular dried food."

Last year during this event over 100,000 pets were adopted nationwide.