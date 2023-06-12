PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department (PFD) will be conducting live fire training exercises at the Pasco Airport through Friday, June 16.
The live fire exercise is an annual training for the PFD that includes drills with a prop that can simulate an actual aircraft fire according to the PFD. The training is necessary for the PFD to maintain FAA certification.
Those near the airport may see smoke or flames this week, but should be assured that it is only a drill and the PFD is on scene.
