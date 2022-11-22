PFLAG Benton Franklin, Out and About hosting vigil to honor those killed in Colorado Springs

PASCO, Wash. – PFLAG Benton Franklin is inviting the local community to honor those killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
In a collaboration with Out and About and community leaders, PFLAG Benton Franklin will be hosting a vigil for the victims, as well as to recognize the heroes who stopped the mass shooting.
The vigil is open to all ages and will be held at 4 p.m. on Sun. November 27, 2022 at Out and About in Pasco (327 West Lewis Street), the only LGBTQ+ club in Eastern Washington outside of Spokane.
A safe space for mourning will be made available while local community leaders address the community.
For more information, visit PFLAG Benton Franklin on Facebook .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.