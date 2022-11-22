PFLAG Benton Franklin, Out and About hosting vigil to honor those killed in Colorado Springs

PASCO, Wash. PFLAG Benton Franklin is inviting the local community to honor those killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

In a collaboration with Out and About and community leaders, PFLAG Benton Franklin will be hosting a vigil for the victims, as well as to recognize the heroes who stopped the mass shooting. 

The vigil is open to all ages and will be held at 4 p.m. on Sun. November 27, 2022 at Out and About in Pasco (327 West Lewis Street), the only LGBTQ+ club in Eastern Washington outside of Spokane.

A safe space for mourning will be made available while local community leaders address the community. 

For more information, visit PFLAG Benton Franklin on Facebook .