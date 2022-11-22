PFLAG Benton Franklin, Out and About hosting vigil to honor those killed in Colorado Springs

Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been extended until 6 PM for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will continue at the airport until around 6 PM. The freezing rain is expected to change to rain and end this evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&