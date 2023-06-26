WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Phase two of IRRP construction will begin on July 5th
The intersection of Chestnut Street and South 2nd Avenue will be closed from July 5th, 2023 until August 29th, 2023.
This construction is a continuation of the Chestnut Street project that is putting in new asphalt, ADA ramps, stripping, and signage.
The construction for Chestnut Street and South 2nd Avenue will include upgrades for water, sewer, stormwater, and traffic signals.
A detour will be put in place on South 3rd Avenue, East Maple Street, and South Park Street.
For any additional information on project, updates go online or call (509) 527-4537.
