YAKIMA, WA - Country music hitmaker Phil Vassar will perform Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Washington State Fair, after Josh Turner's performance was cancelled due to a tragic bus accident that took the life of one of his crew.

Vassar has 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You; and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of six albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.

“We’re sorry to lose Josh Turner as we know there were plenty of their fans planning to come to the show,” said Fair general manager and president, Greg Stewart. “We’re very happy that Phil Vassar could fill in at the last minute.”

Stewart said the Fair will honor all Josh Turner tickets for the Phil Vassar concert. Or, if Josh Turner fans want a refund they can get that through the State Fair Park Box Office. Refunds must be done before 1:00 p.m. tomorrow. Contact Misty Craft, Box Office Manager. Email: mistyc@fairfun.com or by phone at (608) 577-7540.

General admission bleacher seats for the Phil Vassar concert are free with admission to the fair, however a limited amount of reserved seating is available for purchase for the concert. Reserve tickets are $45 & $38.

The Fair is presenting two other country performers during the Fair; Tracy Byrd and Shenandoah on Wednesday, September 25; and Scotty McCreery on Friday, September 27.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased through the State Fair Park Box Office, all TicketsWest outlets, www.ticketswest.com and charge-by-phone at 800.325.7328 (SEAT). Reserved seat tickets do not include Fair admission.

The Central Washington State Fair runs September 20-29 in Yakima.