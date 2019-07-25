PROSSER, WA - The Prosser Police Department is warning residents about a scam caller claiming to be a police officer.

The scammer is using spoofing technology to call from what appears to be one of Prosser Police's Department numbers.

Prosser Police wants to remind residents that they will never call and ask for money, donations, or for you to buy gift cards. If you get a call like this, hang up and don't answer again if they call back.

If you suspect a call from the department is a fake call, call dispatch at 786-2112 and give the officer's name. They can then verify if that officer is working.