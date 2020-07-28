Downtown Yakima – The #YakimaStrong masks have been so popular that the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) has ordered a limited number of extra masks to further grow the #YakimaStrong mask promo and assist in the re-opening of downtown.
A new twist is the #YakimaStrong Mask Photo Contest where DAY will award gift cards to the winners – a card from Downtown Yakima business of their choice! In addition, Yakima community members who wear their #YakimaStrong masks into participating businesses will receive 10% off their purchase.
The promotion is geared towards creating more activity in downtown, promoting the wearing of masks to lower the community’s COVID19 numbers, and bolstering Yakima’s community pride. This is how the promotion works: #YakimaStrong masks can be purchased at the DAY offices Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm or by appointment; send your fun, creative photo to admin@downtownyakima.com or to the Downtown Association of Yakima Facebook Page by Wednesday, August 5th. All images will be posted on Friday, August 7th and the four (4) photos with the most Facebook “likes” by Monday, August 10, 5 pm, will win a gift certificate to a Downtown Yakima business of their choice. We encourage folks to be fun and creative!
In addition, the current #YakimaStrong Mask promo which offers 10% by wearing the mask into a participating business continues. Here is a list of the participating businesses:
- 2nd Street Grill
- Erik’s the Mercedes Kid
- EZ Tiger
- Single Hill
- Little Soap Maker
- Fosseens
- El Taco Loco
- Gunslingers
- Vintage Me
- Flippers Antique Shop
- ACS Discovery Shop
- Kana Winery
- Winey Dogs
- The Sub Shop
DAY Offices located at 14 S. 1st Street. Phone: 509-571-1328.