Pierce County, WA- A Piece County Deputy died early this morning after responding to a call in Pierce County.

Deputy Cooper Dyson was killed in a collision near Tacoma.

Just after three this morning, Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to domestic violence indecent, where it was reported a young child was assaulted and there were weapons inside the house.

One minute after the two deputies arrived at the residence, they radioed that they were fighting with the suspect and needed backup.

Just after 3:10 am, a 911 report of a car that crashed into a building was received. The first units on the scene reported that the involved car was Deputy Dyson who died at the scene.