Pierce County, WA- A Piece County Deputy died early this morning after responding to a call in Pierce County.
Deputy Cooper Dyson was killed in a collision near Tacoma.
Just after three this morning, Pierce County Sheriff deputies responded to domestic violence indecent, where it was reported a young child was assaulted and there were weapons inside the house.
Just after 3:10 am, a 911 report of a car that crashed into a building was received. The first units on the scene reported that the involved car was Deputy Dyson who died at the scene.