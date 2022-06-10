MORROW COUNTY, Ore. -
A pilot from Alabama made an emergency landing outside of Irrigon just before 4 p.m. on June 9 after receiving a high temperature warning. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office was told about the landing and found the pilot on a gravel road in the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge.
Both the pilot and the plane were unscathed following the landing. A tech was brought in to evaluate the plane.
Following the tech's evaluation and review of diagnostic logs, the pilot was allowed to fly to the Hermiston Airport for further inspection.
The MCSO commended the pilot on a great job.
"We are glad you are safe and all ended well..." said the MCSO Facebook post. "Public safety on land and in air."
