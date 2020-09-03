Pilots prepare for drive-in air show over Columbia River

TRI-CITIES, WA- Friday will be day one of a three day drive-in air show over the Columbia River put on by the Tri-City Water Follies Association.
On Thursday, pilots for this air show were preparing by flying several different planes and jets around the Tri-Cities. The air show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the performers say it is something that will be a unique viewing experience from your vehicle.
"If you are staying in your car, I am sure you will be able to hear the narration through the radio, hear that music and just being able to relax and see a jet move at 700 mph right in front of your dash is a pretty awesome experience to be able to see," said Capt. Kip Sumner who is the Public Affairs Advisor and Photographer for the F-35 Demonstration Team.
For some of the performers participating, Friday's show will only be their fifth performance of the year. The performances they have been able to do this year have been limited due to COVID-19.
"We are traveling a lot less than we normally would based off the type of air shows that can have good separation which are typically just the overwater shows or shows on beaches or drive-in shows," said Capt. Kristin BEO Wolfe who is a F-35 Demonstration Team Commander and Pilot. "So we are kind of limited there with shows that we are allowed to go to."
Planes from World War II to modern fighter jets will be featured in the show. To view the air show you can park at Wade Park in Pasco or Columbia Park in Kennewick.