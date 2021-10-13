YAKIMA, WA - Save it or shave it, a Yakima man is getting a lot of attention for this beard this month.
October is breast cancer awareness month and this local is sporting more than just a pink shirt.
"I mean anybody can wear a pink shirt, I like to take it to the next level" D.J. Blankenship, The Pink Beard Man.
D.J. Blankenship is raising money for women to get screened for breast cancer.
"A lot of times if women can't afford it they'll not go to that appointment which can be extremely detrimental." said Erin Black, CEO of Memorial Foundation at Yakima Memorial.
This all started because of something personal.
"One of my buddies young sister passed away from breast cancer and it just snow balled from there." said Blankenship.
Four years and 6 thousand dollars later he still dyes his beard pink every morning in October to help raise money for a good cause.
"It's a great way to get me to shower, and I shower in the evening, and first thing in the morning we go in and get colored up" said Blankenship.
Blakenship has partnered with The Memorial Foundation, Yakima County Sheriff and others in Yakima to raise money for the community.
"As long as I got a beard and it stays white and they keep making the passion pink spray paint" said Blankenship.
