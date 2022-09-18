Pint-And-Paint, National Batman Day!

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Today the Tri-Cities Cider House celebrated National Batman Day and Adam West's birthday by hosting a pint-and-paint activity..
Fireflight Studios LLC provided a painting class while the TC Cider House provided the drinks and snacks...
While the final product may look intimidating, the process is actually pretty simple
Instructors break down the painting into basic techniques and walk the painters through a step-by-step process to help them be successful.
While Fireflight instructors provide a tutorial, the painters also have the opportunity to make the painting their own.
Co-owner of Fireflight Studios, Jessey Bement, says its a way for people to get out of their comfort zone to try something new
Bement says people can sign up for upcoming classes through their social media pages however they also accept walk-in painters.
Their next paint class is next Wednesday at Ice Harbor Brewing Company in Kennewick, where they will be painting "funky chickens".
