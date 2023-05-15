WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Residents are invited to a community open house to share information and hear about priorities for the Pioneer Park pedestrian improvement project.
The open house will be Thursday, May 18 from 6-7 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Garden Center at 940 E. Alder St.
The pedestrian improvement project to improve safety and increase access is being planned as a result of the City of Walla Walla's Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan of 2020.
According to the City of Walla Walla this second open house is being held so that staff can present alternatives that are being considered and so the community can provide additional feedback.
