UPDATE: 7/24/2019

SELAH, WA - The Pipeline Fire has now grown to 3,000 acres, within one hour the fire grew 1,000 acres.

Emergency Management says the wind shifted the direction of the fire from the South to West.

The fire is happening in north Selah and it is burning in between Yakima and Kittitas County lines.

Local and state agencies are helping tackle the fire.

Several aircraft's have been gathering water from nearby streams and Moses Lake.

Emergency management is looking into opening a shelter at the Selah Convention Center.

______________________________________________________________

SELAH, WA - A fire in the Yakima area, now called the Pipeline Fire, continues to grow.

Emergency Management says the fire was sparked by a lightning strike, and surprisingly Tuesday's rain did not deter the flames. Level 2 evacuations are already in place, and Emergency Management says they plan on implementing Level 3 evacuations soon.

Emergency Management also says that because of the way this fire is burning, it is difficult to tackle.

"It rained out here yesterday so it's really surprising that it continued, but the terrain's definitely an issue; we can't get a lot of people on foot in there so a lot of it's heavily reliant on aircraft," said Horace Ward, PIO for Yakima County Emergency Management.