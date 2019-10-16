Pit Bull advocates urge Kennewick City Council Members to lift breed legislation

KENNEWICK, WA - A local advocate is urging Kennewick City Council members to lift the City's breed legislation against dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs such as Pit Bulls.

Ashley Schoenwald isn't alone in her efforts to advocate for Pit Bulls. Many other people from around the community spoke up during Tuesday's Kennewick City Council meeting in support of lifting the breed legislation.

Among those who spoke at the council meeting, a dog groomer and trainer with 12 years of experience who says she's never been bit by a Pit Bull in all her time in the industry.

Right now, the City of Kennewick requires special permits for animals that are considered dangerous or potentially dangerous, this includes Pit Bulls or any Pit Bull mix.

"You're still automatically labeling these dogs as potentially dangerous purely based on their breed and how they look," says Schoenwald.

Through a public records request, Schoenwald found that between 2014 and 2018 there were 177 dogs involved in human bite cases in Kennewick. Of all those dogs, only 18 were Pit Bulls. The highest cases of human bites were from Chihuahuas.

"Dogs should not be labeled as dangerous or potentially dangerous unless they've actually exhibited dangerous behavior," says Schoenwald.

A Pit Bull owner herself, Schoenwald says her goal is to get city leaders to repeal legislation that's discriminatory.

To be in compliance with a new state law the City of Kennewick has until January 1, 2020 to decide whether to add an exemption for Pit Bulls who have passed the AKC Canine Good Citizenship Test or remove the legislation altogether.

"These extensive requirements like getting additional insurance for your homeowners liability, having to inform your neighbor that you're harboring a dangerous animal just because they look a certain way is a little ridiculous," says Schoenwald.

Community members will have another chance to be at a Kennewick City Council meeting and speak up about this issue. That meeting will be taking place on November 5th at 6:30 p.m.