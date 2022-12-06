Pit Bull Pen holds Pup Crawl in Richland to fundraise for community dogs

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Pit Bull Pen Dog Rescue’s annual holiday Pup Crawl is scheduled for December 10 this year and will raise money for community dogs in need, according to a press release from the rescue. From 4 to 8:30 p.m., participants can cruise around the Henderson Loop in Richland, visiting various businesses and locations offering proceeds to the rescue and festive events along the way.
Not every location has indoor accommodations, but dogs are welcome at many of the stops along the way. Kids are also welcome at many of the locations, but some venues are 21 and up, according to the press release. The Henderson Loop is around the Kingsgate/Horn Rapids area off the 240.
Tickets will be for sale at each participating location from the start of the Pup Crawl. General tickets are for $25, but Designated Drivers can purchase discounted tickets for $10.
Drink specials available at:
Longship Cellars
Iconic Brewing
Solar Spirits
Southern Cross Winery
Bombing Range Brewing Company
White Bluffs Brewing
The Pup Crawl will feature a silent auction, time with Santa, ornament decorating, a photo booth, an ugly dog sweater contest and more festive activities. The Fast and Curryous food truck will also be in attendance. The Pit Bull Pen will be supplying trivia, merchandise for sale and most importantly, puppies.
“Funds go directly to the support dogs in our community that are at risk of hunger, abuse, lack of housing, need medical attention or homes,” said the Pit Bull Pen. “The rate of dogs being dumped, given away to strangers, abandoned and rehomed has skyrocketed this year and with shelters full and rescues struggling to accommodate more and more dogs it has become a serious issue.”
All proceeds from the event will go toward dog care at the Pit Bull Pen, through medical care, food, vaccinations, spay/neutering, microchipping, vet checks and more. The rescue is reporting a comfort zone of 40 dogs in its program; it currently has 87.
