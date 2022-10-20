BENTON CITY, Wash.-
The Pit Bull Pen dog shelter is holding its second annual Wiggly Butts Poker Run fundraiser on Saturday, October, 22.
The animal rescue facility currently has over 100 dogs and they have to turn up to 10 dogs away every day. The poker run will raise funds to run the shelter.
The Wiggly Butts Poker Run will start at 11 a.m. at the Palm in Benton City. Motorcyclists will then ride to the Tin Hat in Kennewick.
The event will feature prizes, a 50/50 raffle, prizes for low/high poker hands, and a live auction.
Tickets are $15 per person, or $20 per couple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.