RICHLAND, Wash.-
It's the season of giving! The Pit Bull Pen is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Pup Crawl.
The Pup Crawl will be off Kingsgate Way in Richland starting at 4pm on Saturday, December 10th.
The event brings people together with one furry thing in common, THEIR PUPS!
Bring your dog, some treats and enjoy drink food and more.
Volunteers are welcome as well as product or service donations are welcomed during the event.
