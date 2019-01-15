The pit project is experiencing another hurdle. After an easement was found in December which delayed the ground breaking ceremony, the project is now experiencing another problem with the government shutting down.
The problem is one of the agencies the city of Richland has been working with is the United States Department of Urban Development which is closed because of the government shutdown.
Richland needs confirmation from HUD for the easement transfer in order to finalize the project. Despite this final hurdle Richland Parks and Public Facilities Director Joe Schiessl believes the project will begin in March even if the government is still shut down.