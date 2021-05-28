Plan for added travel time Tuesday on A st. due to detour

PASCO, WA – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reconfiguring the intersection of A Street and US 12 near Pasco to remove the left turn movements.
Several collisions have occurred in this location over the past few years. WSDOT worked with the City of Pasco and the Washington State Patrol to reconfigure the intersection to reduce the risk of crashes.
WSDOT will close the east end of A Street to US 12 between mileposts 293 and 295 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 so crews can install new pavement markings and signage. Drivers will be detoured to use the Lewis Street Interchange.