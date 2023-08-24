A major cross-state highway that closed earlier this month because of a wildfire in Washington state’s North Cascades National Park will reopen Wednesday. The Washington state Department of Transportation closed State Route 20 or the North Cascades Highway between Newhalem and Rainy Day Pass to ensure firefighter safety as they fought the Sourdough fire. Transportation officials said Tuesday the road would reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The Sourdough fire ignited on July 29 because of a lightning strike near Diablo in the steep terrain of the Ross Lake Recreation Area. Crews removed rock and debris from the highway which will be open for travelers passing through. No stopping will be allowed.