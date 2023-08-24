OLYMPIA, Wash.-As Washingtonians prepare their Labor Day travel plans the Department of Transportation is highlighting some tools and tips to make your last bit of summer worry-free.
According to WSDOT people should plan now to avoid congestion on the state's roadways. Holiday Traffic Volume Charts are available from WSDOT for travelers to determine the best travel times over the Labor Day weekend.
Construction on most state highways will be paused over Labor Day to help ease any traffic congestion, but the WSDOT still recommends leaving early or late for your destination and building extra time into your schedule for any unexpected weather or traffic incidents.
"Know before you go" tools and tips from the WSDOT:
- Get informed through WSDOT's online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.
- Traffic, weather and ferry schedules are available through online traveler information.
- Follow WSDOT's social media platforms.
- Identify safety rest areas along your route to plan for drowsy driving.
- Set your car radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory alerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.