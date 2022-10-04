WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
October is fire prevention month, a national campaign that encourages people to prepare and practice their household fire escape plans.
Benton County Fire District 4 is celebrating fire prevention month with the theme: "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape."
"Now is a good time to sit down with members of your family and plan and practice your escape so that everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarm sounds," said Paul Carlyle, Fire Chief.
According to the National Fire Protection Association there may be as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire once your smoke alarm sounds.
Some home fire escape planning tips are:
Make sure the escape plan meets the needs of all members of the family.
Put smoke alarms in all rooms and on every level of home. Check alarms monthly.
Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
Have an outside meeting place away from the home.
Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year.
"It's important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape," said Chief Carlyle.
