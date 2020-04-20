Plane crash 10 miles south of Ellensburg

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Sheriff Deputies and medical units responded to the area of Rosa View and Arrowhead Drive, where a small plane was said to have gone down.
Deputies found A single engine Cesna flown by 39 year old Josh Soracco, and occupied by 46 year old Kristina Ring and 21 year old Jessie Ring, all of Yakima, attempted a low approach flyover of the runway and was unable to gain enough altitude to clear the ridge. The plane clipped the hillside and flipped.
All occupants self extricated and Kristina was later transported by KVFR to Yakima Memorial with back and neck pain. All other occupants had minor aches and pains . FAA and NTSB were notified.