Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital
Courtesy: FCSO

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene at a single airplane crash landing near SR 21, according to Sheriff Jim Raymond. The plane had only the pilot inside, who is now in the hospital for chest pain and a face cut. 

Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital

It is believed that a possible mechanical issue could have caused the crash, but the official cause has not yet been determined, according to Raymond. 

Avoid the area of Wadsworth Road and Reeves Road while law enforcement responds. 

Plane crashes near SR 21 in Franklin County, pilot in hospital

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.