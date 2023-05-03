PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department is responding to the Tri-Cities Airport to a report of a plane landing short of the runway.
The Fire Department believes that there are two people on board speaking to 911. The passengers are reporting a fuel leak and the plane is on its wheels.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
