Tri-Cities Airport Hit By COVID-19
Ashley Nanfria

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department is responding to the Tri-Cities Airport to a report of a plane landing short of the runway.

The Fire Department believes that there are two people on board speaking to 911. The passengers are reporting a fuel leak and the plane is on its wheels.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.