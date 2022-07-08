PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Following President Joe Biden's executive order from July 8 protecting access to reproductive care across the United States, the Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho responded saying they are pleased, but would like further federal protection for abortion seekers.
Its Vice President of Public Affairs, Paul Dillon, said the order outlines some great actions, but he thinks a lack of access to abortion in some areas should be treated as a health care crisis. While the order is aimed at multiple aspects of reproductive health, like contraceptives and abortions, Dillon said the order is not specific in what actions it will take.
Rather than leaving it to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dillon said the order should take action to guarantee the right to abortion, abortion medications and contraceptives. He also wanted funding for reproductive care providers, and protection for the providers and patients.
"We are fighting as hard as we can, and we are going to create a better world where it doesn't matter where you live, you can get access to abortion care, and we are excited to live in that world," said Dillon. "Don't give up, keep fighting, and we're not going anywhere."
Further, Dillon wants the right to abortion codified in federal law.
