SEATTLE, Wash.- Five bills signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee have the focus of protecting abortion and gender affirming care within the state.
The new laws will protect those coming from out of state for care, eliminate cost-sharing for abortion services, protect legal health providers, prevent out-of-state action to find who is seeking care and protects the state's access to mifepristone.
The legislation has now drawn the approval of Planned Parenthood.
“Washington state was never going to sit around while our extremist neighbors tried to attack our right to safe and legal abortion care," said Courtney Normand, Washington State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "With the signing of these bills into law, our governor alongside our lawmakers took it upon themselves to affirm that abortion is a protected right for all in Washington. We applaud their hard work, while knowing that this isn’t the end of the fight. We will continue to fight because if you take politics out of it, we know our patients and communities depend on this care.”
