PASCO, WA- Numerous Tri-Cities residents packed a Franklin County courthouse room Tuesday night to voice whether or not they were in favor of a home for sex trafficking survivors in front of the Franklin County Planning Commission. Before the meeting the planning commission received over 50 comments about the proposed housing, 44 in favor and 12 against.

After hearing numerous statements from both sides during the meeting the Franklin County Planning Commission tied on the vote at 3 to 3. The group in favor wanted to ensure the commission that this housing would not be a danger to the community and that it would benefit many young girls in the area. The group opposing voiced concerns of their community's safety, the house's location and property value.

Only six of the seven members were in attendance Tuesday night because the seventh had a conflicting engagement. According to the planning commission rules only four members have to be present to hold a vote. The commission agreed to table the discussion until the first Tuesday of March. They will then vote again whether or not to recommend the proposed housing to the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.