TRI-CITIES, Wash.—
Summer calls for spending more time outdoors whether it’s at the nearby park or in the mountains. Regardless of where the summer weather takes you, it’s important to remember the proper etiquette.
When heading to nearby parks, think about the people around you. Is your music too loud? Are you taking too many picnic tables? All things to think about.
Sam Hensold with Washington’s Department of Natural Resources tells me in 1994, “Leave No Trace” was founded to take care of the outdoors.
As Recreations Operations Manager, Sam tells me there’s six easy principles to think about before heading outdoors.
1- Know Before You Go: Do you know what the trail looks like? Is the campground closed? Is the park in a covered area?
2- Plan Ahead: Have a backup plan incase trails are closed. This is especially important during the in-between months where trails can be closed for winter even when it’s already spring.
3- Build An Inclusive Outdoors: make sure everyone is feeling included. If you’re in a shared space, make sure everyone feels welcome.
4- Respect Others: Make sure to respect Tribal traditions, don’t play your music obnoxiously loud. Camping? Respect the quiet hours.
5- Leave No Trace: It’s simple. Clean up after yourself! If you find yourself taking a snack break on your hike, pick up your trash. Rearranging picnic tables at the park? Leave them how you found them.
6- Make It Better: There’s many ways of making the outdoors better. Leaving no trace, cleaning up your trash and even volunteering with Washington DNR.
The six principles were created by Leave No Trace in efforts to better the outdoor recreational areas people know and love. In 2020 “Recreate Responsibly Coalition” was created in partnership with REI to encourage more people to spend time outdoors.
With over 6 million acres of land covered through Wash. DNR, the coalitions and principles to help keep the areas well taken care of. The easiest way to do so, becoming a volunteer.
Sam tells me volunteers and DNR staff get extensive training on the areas they are stationed and offer on site help to those visiting. Those involved can be found at trailheads and the busier areas of campground to offer help, and if needed, they’ll even inform DNR about any problems.
The biggest priority for the DNR is for the public to understand that it’s most important to respect tribal lands and one another when in these spaces. Understanding the different styles of recreation.
For some, a hike looks like a small backpack, water bottle and running shoes while others may look more like hiking boots, hiking backpack, camelback water and multiple layers of clothes.
When it comes to the winter time outdoor recreational activities, make sure you're really planning ahead looking at what trails/campgrounds are and aren't open.
Washington’s Department of Natural Resources has a full page of resources for those heading outdoors on its website.
Planning your trip? Remember the six principles and take a look at the interactive map.
