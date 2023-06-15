YAKIMA, Wash.- The Martin Luther King Jr. Park will be getting an aquatic center featuring a curvy waterslide, multiple pools, lap lanes, a community center and even swimming lessons.
"I think as a mom, I think that having more resources to take your kids that are free is an awesome idea, said Misty Quesnell, Yakima resident. "It's great, that it's being done. So, I love the idea of having a new pool, and especially in this area where there's not a lot of things going on."
The funding is coming from different sources: the City of Yakima, the WA State, and the Yakima County, turned up seven million dollars for the project. However, the goal is to raise eleven million. The MLK Park is located in a particular area of the city where it has not had a pool for nearly 20 years.
"So, it's super exciting because this time, when we have a pool in the East Yakima, it's going to be far better than we've ever had one in the past, and so there's going to be amenities, said Dulce Gutierrez, Labor Council and Union Organizer.
"There's going to be cool features. The intention is for there to be programming classes, whether it's for youth or for the elderly in the neighborhood. And so, that's' something that the previous city pools didn't have."
The aquatic center construction is planned to break ground next summer and open doors in the summer of 2025.
