WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Two options for upgrading the Walla Walla school district's aging athletic facilities were presented to the school board on June 20.
No action was taken by the school board at the meeting about which plan to pursue and according to a district press release community education and outreach will be undertaken to determine the best plan for the district.
More information on the proposed plans and cost breakdowns are available for the community.
The independent Outdoor Athletic and Activity Facilities Committee created the plans to bring athletic facilities at the district's middle and high school up to statewide standards.
“This comprehensive review was the result of months of investigation, analysis and deliberation on the part of over 20 community members, parents and alumni,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith.
According to a Walla Walla School District press release one plan would cost $15.2 million and the other would come with a price tag of $19.4 million.
Comparable Plan Option: Would cost $15.2 million and would be paid for with a 38 cent one-time capital levy and would address the athletic facility requirements that are the farthest behind league standards.
- Construct a multi-purpose sports complex for soccer, football, band, cheer/dance, lacrosse and P.E.
- Install artificial turf.
- Replace tennis courts and relocate tennis/pickleball courts.
- Resurface track.
- Install all-surface track at Pioneer Middle School.
- Provide adequate access to restrooms and locker rooms.
- Construct a JROTC raider course.
Comprehensive Plan Option: Total cost of $19.4 million would be payed for by a one-time 49 cent capital levy. The comprehensive plan includes all the elements of the comparable plan in addition to the following upgrades.
- Add 800 more seats to the multi-sport complex.
- Create a larger press box with elevator access.
- Build storage and training room under the bleachers.
- Install lights on the JV multi-sport field.
- Replace tennis courts at Garrison Middle School.
