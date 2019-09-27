Plans still in the works for Pasco wharf

PASCO, WA - The Pasco waterfront could soon see a new addition, but the Port of Pasco is still exploring options.

The Port of Pasco has plans to transform a wharf on the riverfront into a public market similar to Pike Place in Seattle or like the waterfront in Vancouver, Washington... but here in the Tri-Cities.

Director of Economic Development, Gary Ballew, said the idea for the Pasco wharf has been in the plans for years. But after an evaluation of the condition of the wharf, Ballew said the idea is getting closer to becoming a reality.

"Looking at the wharf and the shape of the wharf and the cost of redeveloping the wharf and that all depends on what do we want to do with it. So if we did this what would it look like," Ballew said.

One plan for the 28-acre riverfront site include turning it into a public market, similar to Pike Place in Seattle.

The Port's plan is to add shops, entertainment and easy access for those coming from the river.

But, plans are still early on.

"As we get it cleaned up do we want to be used for industrial or do we want to take this location, which we feel is iconic, an entry way into the city and make it something a little different something special here," Ballew said.

Ballew said all plans for the Port hope to be finalized next year after all of the inspections on the wharf are finished.