TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Pasco and Chiawana High Schools are hosting plant sales as fundraisers for their agriculture programs.
Customers at the plant sale will be helping fund student learning and Future Farmers of America leadership activities. The high school students work on the plants all year before they bloom in the spring ready for the spring.
Pasco's sale will run from Wednesday April 26 through Saturday April 29. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The greenhouse is located near North 10th Avenue and West Marie Street.
Chiawana's event will start on Friday May 5th and end on Saturday May 6th. The greenhouse sale will feature hanging baskets, annual, perennials, succulents and more. Friday's sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Saturday will wrap up early at 3 p.m.
