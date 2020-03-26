RICHLAND, WA – Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is further curtailing operations and requiring most staff to telework following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s charge for Washingtonians to “stay home, stay healthy.”
On Monday, Inslee issued a proclamation that requires most Washingtonians to stay home for at least the next two weeks, starting Wednesday evening, in an attempt to slow and halt the spread of the novel coronavirus. Exceptions were made for jobs and businesses considered essential.
In response, PNNL staff who work at the main Richland campus and other Washington locations will be required to telework unless their work is considered essential. They must also have management authorization to come to campus. Most staff who are needed on campus were notified yesterday evening.
Essential staff include those who are needed to tend to critical experiments to avoid loss of valuable research data or capabilities, and some national security work. They also include the minimum number of staff needed to maintain safe and secure operations.
Earlier this month, PNNL took several actions in an effort to protect its staff, their families, campus visitors and the community. Since March 17, many staff members have been teleworking to reduce face-to-face interaction. Visits to PNNL were suspended and all near-term public events were postponed or cancelled. Following U.S. Department of Energy guidance, only mission-critical domestic travel was allowed.