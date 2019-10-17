WASHINGTON - With climate change on the rise, scientists at PNNL are developing a model to better understand the future of the Puget Sound and how waterways in the Pacific Northwest will be impacted by this issue.

A research team set out to find out what the Salish Sea or Puget Sound will look like in 95 years and to understand how much the ecology will have changed in that time because of climate change.

"We at PNNL need to participate in this enormous effort to protect and restore Salish Sea ecosystem," says Tarang Khangaonkar, PNNL Program Manager.

Using the "Salish Sea Model" researchers found a resilient Salish Sea. This means changes in the Salish Sea because of climate change will be less severe than they are predicted to be in the open ocean.

"We run the model, we run it for a year and it generates information such as tidal currents, water surface elevation, temperatures, salinity etc.," says Khangaonkar.

The results showed that instead of a 3° increase in sea surface temperatures like are predicted for the open ocean, the Salish Sea will only be seeing roughly a 1.7° increase.

"In estuary, because it mixes up the water from the bottom in the future won't be as cold as in the open ocean but the heat shock in the surface won't be as much as in the open ocean," says Khangaonkar.

This model should be available in three years.

PNNL developed this model along with the Washington State Department of Ecology.