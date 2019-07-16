PNNL discovers genetic defect can cause tooth decay

TRI-CITIES, WA - Have you ever wondered why some people have perfect teeth, while others constantly struggle with cavities and problems with enamel no matter how many times they brush and floss a day?
A local scientist recently discovered one possibility for this issue.
In short, it's genetic.
The condition is called Amelogenesis Imperfecta, and people who have it don't develop enamel correctly, which is the outer surface layer of your teeth that serves to protect against decay.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist Jinhui Tao and his team of researchers discovered a tiny flaw in a protein that can result in damaged enamel. People with AI are more susceptible to tooth decay and gum disease.
"if the people have this type of disease, they might need surgery or operation after they are 30 years old," Tao said.
This condition is extremely rare. Tao plans to work with professors from USC and continue advancing his research on AI to help people better understand it, he said.
To find out what we all can do to keep our teeth clean and smiles bright, Southridge Dental in Kennewick offered some insight.
There are two important ways to prevent cavities - diet and home care, Southridge Dental said.
You should brush, floss, and use mouth wash daily. The tooth paste you use should have fluoride to maintain enamel strength. And the foods you eat matter too.
"I think many people have the misconception that certain healthy foods are good for our teeth and they're not. For example, things like Kombucha or snacking on foods that have dried fruits in it - all of these have a lot of sugar in them and it does affect our teeth," Sarah McDonald, D.D.S said.
Foods that should also be limited are ones high in carbohydrates such as chips, crackers and cookies.
Charcoal whitening treatments have also become a recent trend, but you should stay away from them because they wear down enamel, South Ridge said.
