RICHLAND, WA- Student teams from all over the Pacific Northwest met up in Richland for the largest cyber-security competition of it's kind.

The Department of Energy (DOE), started the CyberForce competition five years ago. Using expertise from current national laboratory staff to host cyber defense competitions to give students interactive, scenario-based events where teams engage in cyber security activities.

College students spent their Saturday at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland to compete against each other and other students around the country in a simulated cyber attack.

17 schools spanning anywhere from Washington State University, University of Washington, Oregon State University, and University of Utah participated just to name a few.

Members on each team spent eight hours fighting off cyber hackers trying to break into their simulated nuclear power grids.

This is the fifth year the DOE has hosted the CyberForce competition, and PNNL's third.

Ann Wright-Mockler, organizer for the CyberForce competition, said their goal is to train and hopefully recruit the next generation of cyber-defenders.

"Cyber security is one the fields that has the biggest workforce gap. We have many more positions that are open across the country and around the world than there are people graduating to fill those positions," Wright-Mockler said.

Eastern Washington University student, Emilio Campos, said for the students it's all about the hands-on experience.

"With this event you get skills and access to people in industry that you normally wouldn't in the school environment. To be able to do a competition like this you're able to ask questions and really learn hands-on skills that go outside of the classroom," Campos said.

10 of the national laboratories around the country competed in the competition and PNNL had the most teams that entered.

CyberForce organizers said they hope to keep the competition going every year to get more students interested in the cyber-security field.

For more information on the CyberForce competition, visit their website.