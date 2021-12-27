Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS WEEK... An arctic air mass is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures to the region beginning tonight and continuing into next weekend. High temperatures mainly in the teens and 20s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens are forecast Monday through Saturday morning. Wind chills at night will range from the single digits above zero to 10 below zero. With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting. A slow moderating trend is expected to begin on Thursday with the potential for wintry weather that will continue into Saturday.